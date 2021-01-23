wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks On New Ring Names For Priscilla Kelly & More
WWE has filed new trademarks for a series of ring names including the new names of Priscilla Kelly, Elayna Black, and more. Heel By Nature reports that the company has filed trademarks for the following names:
* Zoey Stark
* Sareena Sandhu
* Gigi Dolin
* Duke Hudson
* Cora Jade
* Rohan Raja
New NXT signees Kelly, Black, and Lacey Evans are Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, and Zoey Stark respectively. Sareena Sandhu is a new talent debuting at WWE Superstar Spectacle, and Rohan Raja is the new name for Gursinder Gill.
The good and services for all six names read:
INTERNATIONAL CLASS 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On Decision To Work With Impact Wrestling, Doing Ads With Tony Schiavone, Being On-Screen Character For AEW
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan Dream Match, Why It Wouldn’t Have Worked, Austin’s Angle With Mike Tyson
- CM Punk Says Goldberg Was His Favorite 2020 WWE Star, Is Open to Being in a WWE 2K Game
- Backstage Update on Impact Wrestling’s Handling of Exit for Ethan Page