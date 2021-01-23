WWE Files Trademarks On New Ring Names For Priscilla Kelly & More

WWE has filed new trademarks for a series of ring names including the new names of Priscilla Kelly, Elayna Black, and more. Heel By Nature reports that the company has filed trademarks for the following names:

* Zoey Stark

* Sareena Sandhu

* Gigi Dolin

* Duke Hudson

* Cora Jade

* Rohan Raja

New NXT signees Kelly, Black, and Lacey Evans are Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, and Zoey Stark respectively. Sareena Sandhu is a new talent debuting at WWE Superstar Spectacle, and Rohan Raja is the new name for Gursinder Gill.

The good and services for all six names read: