WWE Files Trademarks New Ring Names This Week

November 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fightful reports that WWE filed the trademarks on several ring names earlier this week. On November 9, WWE filed the trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the following names:

* Draco Anthony
* Felix Fernandez
* Marquis Hamilton
* Blair Baldwin
* Gary Wilson

The names were trademarked for entertainment purposes with the following description:

Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Draco Anthony recently made his WWE in-ring debut and worked a match on 205 Live against Roderick Strong. He previously worked as Blake Cortez for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and was also trained by Booker T.

