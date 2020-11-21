wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks for Nicknames of Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, & Charlotte Flair
– According to a report by Heel By Nature.com, WWE filed new trademarks for nicknames relating to top Superstars Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair. On November 17, WWE filed trademarks for “The Big Dog” (Reigns), “The Goddess” (Alexa Bliss), and “The Queen” (Charlotte Flair).
The trademark filings at the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) had the following description:
International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
