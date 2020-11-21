WWE Files Trademarks for Nicknames of Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, & Charlotte Flair

– According to a report by Heel By Nature.com, WWE filed new trademarks for nicknames relating to top Superstars Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair. On November 17, WWE filed trademarks for “The Big Dog” (Reigns), “The Goddess” (Alexa Bliss), and “The Queen” (Charlotte Flair).

The trademark filings at the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) had the following description: