WWE has filed several new trademarks, including a few related to the current characters for Nikki Cross and Baron Corbin. The company filed a trademark for “Nikki ASH” on June 25 to coincide with Cross’ new superhero character.

WWE also filed a trademark for “Happy Corbin”, which seemingly plays up the latest character development for Corbin on SmackDown after losing his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura. It’s also worth noting that Corbin’s name has been changed from “King Corbin” back to “Baron Corbin” on the WWE roster page.

Additionally, the company applied for the trademark on the World Class Championship Wrestling logo.

Here are the full details of the trademark filings (via Fightful):