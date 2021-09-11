wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks On Five Names, Including Parker Boudreaux’s New Name
Fightful reports that on September 7, WWE filed to trademark five different ring names, including Gunnar Harland, the new name for Parker Boudreaux. The other names are Tony D’Angelo, Persia Pirotta, Trick Williams and Dante Chen.
The trademarks are for: “Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.“
