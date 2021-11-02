WWE Files Trademarks on RK-Bro, Toxic Attraction, Queen Zelina, & More

– PWInsider reports that WWE recently filed for trademarks for he following terms with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO):

* GVY

* Von Wagner

* Toxic Attraction

* RK-Bro

* Queen Zelina

* Alpha Academy

Of course, Von Wagner and Toxic Attraction are current NXT 2.0 acts. Queen Zelina refers to Zelina Vega after she won the Queen’s Crown Tournament. Alpha Academy is the team consisting of Chad Gable and Otis, who were recently drafted to Raw last month. RK-Bro, Randy Orton and Riddle, are the current WWE Raw tag team champions. The latest trademark followings had the following description: