WWE Files Trademarks on RK-Bro, Toxic Attraction, Queen Zelina, & More
– PWInsider reports that WWE recently filed for trademarks for he following terms with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO):
* GVY
* Von Wagner
* Toxic Attraction
* RK-Bro
* Queen Zelina
* Alpha Academy
Of course, Von Wagner and Toxic Attraction are current NXT 2.0 acts. Queen Zelina refers to Zelina Vega after she won the Queen’s Crown Tournament. Alpha Academy is the team consisting of Chad Gable and Otis, who were recently drafted to Raw last month. RK-Bro, Randy Orton and Riddle, are the current WWE Raw tag team champions. The latest trademark followings had the following description:
for G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
