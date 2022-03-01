wrestling / News

WWE Files Trademarks on ‘Royal Rumble’ & ‘WWE Priority Pass’

March 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that WWE recently filed for some new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), including for Royal Rumble with Goods & Services and apparel. The Royal Rumble filing had the following description:

G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts

Additionally, WWE reportedly filed a trademark for “WWE Priority Pass” with the following description:

G & S: Providing sports entertainment and professional wrestling fan experience packages; Providing information in the field of sports entertainment and professional wrestling fan experience events; Providing information in the field of sports and entertainment events

