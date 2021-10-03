WWE Files Trademarks For Raw Rebound & Smackdown Breakdown

WWE has filed two new trademarks related to Raw and Smackdown. Fightful reports that the company filed applications to trademark “Raw Rebound” and “SmackDown Breakdown.” You can see the descriptions below:

“Mark For: RAW REBOUND trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

“Mark For: SMACKDOWN BREAKDOWN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”