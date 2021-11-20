wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks Related To The Bella Twins
Wrestling Inc reports that on November 17, WWE filed for trademarks related to the Bella Twins, specifically the terms ‘Bella Style’ and ‘Bella Glam’.
Mark For: BELLA GLAM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of providing a website featuring information on exercise and fitness; Providing information on physical exercise; Consulting services in the fields of fitness and exercise; Personal training provided in connection with weight loss and exercise programs; Providing personal training and physical fitness consultation to individuals to help them make physical fitness, strength, conditioning, and exercise improvement in their daily living; Providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the fields of fitness and exercise.
Mark For: BELLA STYLE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of providing a website featuring information on exercise and fitness; Providing information on physical exercise; Consulting services in the fields of fitness and exercise; Personal training provided in connection with weight loss and exercise programs; Providing personal training and physical fitness consultation to individuals to help them make physical fitness, strength, conditioning, and exercise improvement in their daily living; Providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the fields of fitness and exercise.