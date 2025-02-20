WWE Files Trademarks For ‘Ricky Saints’ and More

Fightful reports that on February 19, WWE filed to trademark multiple terms, including ‘Ricky Saints’, the new ring name for Ricky Starks. They also filed to trademark ‘WWE Superstar Central’ and ‘WWE Rings, Rivals, & Rumbles’:

RICKY SAINTS

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

WWE SUPERSTAR CENTRAL and WWE RINGS, RIVALS, & RUMBLES

Broadcasting services, namely television broadcasting, video broadcasting, Internet broadcasting, audio broadcasting and motion picture broadcasting; audio, text and video broadcasting services over the Internet and other communications networks featuring audio and video content; subscription-based audio and video broadcasting services; satellite transmission services; electronic transmission of audio, video, graphics, and data via computer networks; transmission and delivery of audiovisual content via the internet; video-on-demand transmission services; wireless communication services, including transmission of television programs and motion pictures to mobile devices; streaming of television programs, motion pictures, electronic media, audiovisual content, videos, pictures, images, text, and photos via computer and communication networks