WWE Files Trademarks on Several New Ring Names

July 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that WWE recently applied to file the trademarks on the following ring names with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO):

* Tyson Dupont
* Tyriek Igwe
* Trey Bearhill
* Izzi Dame
* Kiyah Saint

The names were filed under goods and services with the following description:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

