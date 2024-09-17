– Fightful reports that WWE filed trademarks yesterday (September 16) for Austin 3:16 and Shotzi Blackheart with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark applications were filed under entertainment services with the following description:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Of course “Austin 3:16” is one of the classic catchphrases of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart is currently on the injury shelf and recovering from a torn ACL. Her WWE digital series, Chamber of Horrors, will be returning with new episodes starting next month.