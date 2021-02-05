wrestling / News
WWE Files Two New Trademarks For NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
Fightful reports that WWE has filed two new trademarks for their upcoming PPV NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, including the event’s name and the shorter name Takeover: Vengeance.
The trademark is for: “INTERNATIONAL CLASS 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
The event takes place on February 14.
