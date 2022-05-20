wrestling / News

WWE Files Two Trademarks For New Character Name

May 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has filed trademarks related to a new character name. Fightful Select reports that the company filed new trademark applications on May 17th for Giovanni Vinci and Gio Vinci.

The trademarks are described as follows:

Mark For: GIOVANNI VINCI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Mark For: GIO VINCI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading