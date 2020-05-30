WWE Reportedly Filmed Two Major Matches at This Week’s TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

– Fightful reports that WWE has already taped two major matchups ahead of their scheduled airdates at this week’s TV tapings. This includes the recently confirmed Intercontinental title tournament finals between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan and the Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream match scheduled for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Per the report, the Styles vs. Bryan match was “unbelievable” and did well in exciting what was described as a “very tired” crowd at the Performance Center who was viewing the match.

The Velveteen Dream vs. Adam Cole match was apparently filmed on Thursday, May 28 at Full Sail University. The roster was reportedly asked to carpool to the venue. WWE’s plan was to have the cars surround a ring that was being constructed on a set for the event that’s actually located behind Full Sail University. As of 9:00 pm EST on Thursday, rain was pouring and causing delays for filming on Cole vs. Dream to begin. That was two hours later than the scheduled filming time for the matchup.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is slated to air on WWE Network on June 7. Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the vacant Intercontinental title will air in two weeks for the Friday, June 12 edition of Smackdown on FOX.