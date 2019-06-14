WWE News: WWE Filming A&E Booker T Documentary Today, The Rock May Produce Roddy Piper Documentary, Former New York Giant To Take Part In XFL Summer Showcase

– PWInsider reports that Ric Flair and Ron Simmons are in Stamford, CT today to be interviewed for an A&E documentary on Booker T. It’s part of deal between the network and WWE that will include five documentaries of five WWE stars. That also includes Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage and Shawn Michaels.

– Speaking of Piper, The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions has early plans for a documentary on Piper, which would be separate from the A&E documentary.

– The XFL has announced that former New York Giant wide receiver Hakeem Nicks will be part of the Summer Showcase tryouts, which happens today at Montclair State University’s Sprague Field in New Jersey. Nicks was drafted 29th in the first round of the NFL draft in 2009 from the University of North Carolina. He had 318 receptions from 2009-2013 for 4,676 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also played for the Colts and Titans before he rejoined the Giants in 2015, then played for the Saints before getting waived in 2016. Kevin Gilbride, the Head Coach/GM of the XFL’s New York team, was the Offensive Coordinator for the Giants when Nicks played.

Super Bowl champion @hakeemnicks will be putting his talents on display in front of #XFL coaches and scouts at tomorrow's @XFLNY Summer Showcase. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/hqCpeURTd5 — XFL (@xfl2020) June 13, 2019

The XFL will launch in 2020.