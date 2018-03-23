WWE News: WWE Filming Three Documentaries During Wrestlemania 34 Weekend, Secondary Market Ticket Sales Not Doing Well, High Interest Due To Rousey’s Debut

– The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestling Inc reports that there are plans for three documentaries to be filmed during Wrestlemania 34 weekend. These include specials on The Undertaker’s return, Ronda Rousey’s in-ring debut and Wrestlemania itself. WWE films ans releases more content than normal during Wrestlemania weekend. They take advantage of so many wrestlers being in town to film DVD footage, Table for Three episodes and footage for specials. There are plans to film several Table for 3 episodes, including one with Rousey and two others.

– Wrestlemania 34 may have more mainstream coverage than other WWE events because of Rousey’s debut. Several major media outlets are set to cover the show for that reason. These include ESPN, FOX Sports and others.

– Ticket sales on the secondary market for Wrestlemania 34 are reportedly not doing well.