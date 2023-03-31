wrestling / News

WWE Films WrestleMania 39 Set Reveal, Details On Plans For Video

March 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has filmed the set reveal for WrestleMania 39, with new details reported about the plans for the video. PWInsider reports that the reveal was filmed on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, with Corey Graves and Carmella are hosting the reveal video.

Logan Paul is set to be part of the reveal, and there will be some sort of “skateboarding trick” in the video. There’s no word on when the video will be posted.

