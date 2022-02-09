wrestling / News
WWE News: Finals Set For Men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic On NXT, Joe Gacy Takes Interest in Draco Anthony
February 8, 2022 | Posted by
– We now have the finals sent in the men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic following tonight’s WWE NXT. The Creed Brothers defeated Grizzled Young Veterans and MSK beat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to advance to the finals of the Cup. The match will take place next week at NXT Vengeance Day.
#MSK are looking to head back to the #DustyClassic Finals! 💥@WesLee_WWE @NashCarterWWE pic.twitter.com/cQn4FHOLjD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 9, 2022
– Joe Gacy has his eye on Draco Anthony, confronting him and offering his support before Anthony faced Pete Dunne on tonight’s show. Gacy and Harland were present in the arena to see Dunne get the win:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Randy Orton’s ‘Verbal Cue’ To Shane McMahon Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
- AEW Talents Speculating On Who Mystery Arrival Will Be, Note On Who It Won’t Be
- Nia Jax Says She Didn’t Keep Her Job Because of The Rock, Says Her Family Didn’t Have Her Back
- Mandy Rose Selfie, Charlotte Flair Gym Photo, Aliyah Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos