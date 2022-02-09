wrestling / News

WWE News: Finals Set For Men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic On NXT, Joe Gacy Takes Interest in Draco Anthony

February 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Creed Brothers Diamond Mine WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– We now have the finals sent in the men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic following tonight’s WWE NXT. The Creed Brothers defeated Grizzled Young Veterans and MSK beat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to advance to the finals of the Cup. The match will take place next week at NXT Vengeance Day.

– Joe Gacy has his eye on Draco Anthony, confronting him and offering his support before Anthony faced Pete Dunne on tonight’s show. Gacy and Harland were present in the arena to see Dunne get the win:

