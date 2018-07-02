wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Finishes Time At Special Olympics, Details On How Indie Wrestler Got NXT Match, WWE Wishes Bret Hart A Happy Birthday
July 2, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted a message on Instagram revealing they were wrapping up their time at this year’s Special Olympics event. It features Charlotte Flair with some of the athletes.
– The company also wished Bret Hart a happy birthday today. The Hall of Famer turned 61:
Happy birthday to @BretHart! pic.twitter.com/RPTPCUiw9k
– According to WWN Live, Max Humberto (Max Castellanos) earned his match with Kona Reeves on last week’s episode of NXT with his performance at the WWN Seminar/Tryout held during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans. He was also at the Performance Center tryouts last week.