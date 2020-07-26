wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Celebrates Birthday, Liv Morgan on Child’s Play, Mia Yim Plays Mario Maker 2
July 26, 2020 | Posted by
I debuted on Raw & beat Roman on my birthday before….
BUT this birthday was infinity better. Wife. Space. Paint. Pizza. Donuts. Cakes. Gifts. Cards. Tweets. Videos from family & friends at home. All love. I’m eternally grateful. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6xArTn2zCG
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 26, 2020
– Liv Morgan Appeared on the Dead Meat YouTube channel to share her thoughts on the horror classic Child’s Play:
– Mia Yim plays Mario Maker 2 in her latest YouTube Video:
