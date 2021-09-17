wrestling / News
WWE Announces Finn Balor Cameo Requests Now Available
WWE has announced that Finn Balor is available for Cameo requests ahead of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26. However, the availability for Balor on Cameo is limited, as only 30 requests are currently available.
Balor’s videos aren’t exactly cheap as they are priced at $800 each on Cameo, with 24-hour delivery available for the videos.
You can book a Balor video request on Cameo at this link.
Balor, who recently brought back The Demon on SmackDown, will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Extreme Rules.
.@FinnBalor is FINALLY on @BookCameo, but only for a limited time! Secure 1 of 30 Cameos available now and tune in to #ExtremeRules on September 26th, streaming LIVE on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! https://t.co/Weoh5Wu4XF pic.twitter.com/gdic3WqVPD
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2021
