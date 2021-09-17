wrestling / News

WWE Announces Finn Balor Cameo Requests Now Available

September 17, 2021
WWE has announced that Finn Balor is available for Cameo requests ahead of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26. However, the availability for Balor on Cameo is limited, as only 30 requests are currently available.

Balor’s videos aren’t exactly cheap as they are priced at $800 each on Cameo, with 24-hour delivery available for the videos.

You can book a Balor video request on Cameo at this link.

Balor, who recently brought back The Demon on SmackDown, will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Extreme Rules.

