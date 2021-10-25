wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor On This Week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, Nikki A.S.H. Learns About India

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor WWE Smackdown

– Finn Balor is the subject of this week’s episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. You can see the video below of Rob Schamberger painting a portrait of Balor:

– The latest episode of WWE Now India features Nikki A.S.H, and is described as follows:

” The ever so bubbly Nikki A.S.H. is our newest addition to the Superstars ki Paathshala roster. Watch how the “ALMOST SUPER HERO” fares on Gaelyn’s Challenge in this fun filled episode of WWE Now India.”

