WWE News: Finn Balor Comments On Judgment Day’s Tag Title Win, Kurt Angle Gets Extreme Muscle Therapy
– Finn Balor took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate his regaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships with Damian Priest on WWE Raw. The two defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on Monday night with an assist from Jimmy Uso to recapture the titles, and Balor posted to Twitter as you can see below:
DOUBLE DOUBLE pic.twitter.com/jK6XcZevLP
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 17, 2023
– Dr. Beau Hightower posted his latest video online in which he gives Kurt Angle extreme muscle therapy:
