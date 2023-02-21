WWE News: Finn Balor Costs Edge US Title Match On Raw, Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Verbally Spar

– Edge’s challenge to Austin Theory for the WWE US Championship ended with a loss courtesy of Finn Balor. Balor came out in the main event to interfere and allow Austin Theory to retain the title. Balor then hit three Coup de Graces on Edge to close out the show:

– Cody Rhodes had a back-and-forth with Paul Heyman on tonight’s show, with Heyman interrupting Rhodes’ promo time. Heyman told Rhodes that he can’t beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and took personal shots at Rhodes before saying that his WrestleMania dreams will turn into a nightmare. Rhodes, meanwhile, told Reigns not to send Heyman to deal with him again and that he would finish his story by beating Reigns at WrestleMania.