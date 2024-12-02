wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor On Attacking Damian Priest At Survivor Series, Megan Bayne Wants Match With Giulia
– Finn Balor sent a message to Damian Priest after costing him the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Balor got involved in Priest’s match against Gunther at the PPV, attacking Priest but taking a big boot from the champion for his troubles. Balor posted to Twitter to comment on the attack, writing:
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) December 1, 2024
– Megan Bayne is currently a free agent and wants another shot at a match with NXT’s Giulia. The independent star feuded with Giulia in STARDOM and she reflected on the feud on Twitter, writing about one of their matches from 2023:
After this match Giulia said we should fight until we are dead
can’t wait until we get the chance to kill eachother again my friend 👹 https://t.co/uXnfOSm4NH
— MEGAN BAYNE ⚡️ メーガン・ベーン (@meganbayne) December 2, 2024
