WWE News: Finn Balor’s Demon Matches On WWE Playlist, Boogeyman Pranks Stars Backstage

October 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FInn Balor Demon SummerSlam Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features all of Finn Balor’s matches as The Demon. You can see the video below:

– WWE also posted a video of The Boogeyman making a surprise appearance backstage at a WWE live event and spooking Grayson Waller, the Street Profits and more:

