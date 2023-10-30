wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor’s Demon Matches On WWE Playlist, Boogeyman Pranks Stars Backstage
October 30, 2023 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features all of Finn Balor’s matches as The Demon. You can see the video below:
– WWE also posted a video of The Boogeyman making a surprise appearance backstage at a WWE live event and spooking Grayson Waller, the Street Profits and more:
