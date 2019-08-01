wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Receives Custom Jersey on FS1, Kofi Kingston and R-Truth Watch Tag Title Victory, Bonus Clip for Miz & Mrs.
– WWE Superstar Finn Balor received a custom Major League All-Stars journey when he made an appearance on last night’s broadcast on FOX Sports 1. Balor was there to preview the MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid match. You can check out some photos of Finn Balor on the broadcast and the jersey he received below.
.@FinnBalor was presented a custom #MLSAllStar jersey on the @MLS preshow for before their match against @Atleti! pic.twitter.com/iIgX1hDmdH
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2019
⚽️@FS1 @MLS @AlexiLalas @MauriceEdu @RobStoneONFOX @OrlandoCitySC pic.twitter.com/VdWh7ZWMZW
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) August 1, 2019
– WWE released a new WWE Playback video featuring R-Truth and Kofi Kingston watching their tag team title victory that took place at Summerslam 2012. You can check out that video below.
– WWE has released a new bonus clip for this week’s Miz & Mrs. You can check out that clip below.
