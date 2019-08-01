WWE News: Finn Balor Receives Custom Jersey on FS1, Kofi Kingston and R-Truth Watch Tag Title Victory, Bonus Clip for Miz & Mrs.

– WWE Superstar Finn Balor received a custom Major League All-Stars journey when he made an appearance on last night’s broadcast on FOX Sports 1. Balor was there to preview the MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid match. You can check out some photos of Finn Balor on the broadcast and the jersey he received below.

– WWE released a new WWE Playback video featuring R-Truth and Kofi Kingston watching their tag team title victory that took place at Summerslam 2012. You can check out that video below.

– WWE has released a new bonus clip for this week’s Miz & Mrs. You can check out that clip below.