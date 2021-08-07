wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Runs Afoul of Roman Reigns on Smackdown, Nox vs. Tamina Clip
August 6, 2021 | Posted by
– Finn Balor got his revenge on Baron Corbin on Smackdown, but then got overwhelmed by Roman Reigns and the Family. Balor pinned Corbin on tonight’s show and then cut a promo in which he said he wasn’t done with his quest for the Universal Championship. Reigns came out and confronted Balor, only get shoved out of the ring. The Usos came out and attacked Balor, and Reigns joined them in the ring to beat Balor down.
– WWE posted a clip from tonight’s match between Nox and Tamina, which saw Nox pick up the win after Shotzi distracted Tamina:
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reportedly Had a ‘Tremendous’ Ambassador Contract In WWE
- Note On How Many Tickets For AEW Rampage in Chicago Were Bought By Scalpers
- Sheamus On Wanting To Be Considered One Of The Greats In WWE, How Releases Have Impacted Locker Room
- Jim Ross On Whether He Thinks Vince McMahon Would Sell WWE, His Current Relationship With Vince