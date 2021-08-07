WWE News: Finn Balor Runs Afoul of Roman Reigns on Smackdown, Nox vs. Tamina Clip

– Finn Balor got his revenge on Baron Corbin on Smackdown, but then got overwhelmed by Roman Reigns and the Family. Balor pinned Corbin on tonight’s show and then cut a promo in which he said he wasn’t done with his quest for the Universal Championship. Reigns came out and confronted Balor, only get shoved out of the ring. The Usos came out and attacked Balor, and Reigns joined them in the ring to beat Balor down.

– WWE posted a clip from tonight’s match between Nox and Tamina, which saw Nox pick up the win after Shotzi distracted Tamina: