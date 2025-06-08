wrestling / News
WWE Introduces Fireball-Sponsored Ladder at Money in the Bank
June 7, 2025 | Posted by
WWE added sponsors to their tables, and now they also have sponsors on their ladders at Money in the Bank. Fireball Whiskey is sponsoring the ladder, which appeared during a backstage segment with American Made. Chad Gable told the Creed Brothers to place the ladder in a place where El Grande Americano could access it for his Money in the Bank match.
Say hello to the @FireballWhisky ladder at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/b33Y0P1418
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2025