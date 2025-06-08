wrestling / News

WWE Introduces Fireball-Sponsored Ladder at Money in the Bank

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE money in the Bank Image Credit: WWE

WWE added sponsors to their tables, and now they also have sponsors on their ladders at Money in the Bank. Fireball Whiskey is sponsoring the ladder, which appeared during a backstage segment with American Made. Chad Gable told the Creed Brothers to place the ladder in a place where El Grande Americano could access it for his Money in the Bank match.

