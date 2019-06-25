wrestling / News

WWE News: Another Firefly Funhouse Character Spotted During Raw, Renee Michelle Says She’s Done With Drake Maverick, More Raw Highlights and Fallout Videos

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse

As previously reported, Abby the Witch was spotted during last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Also, another Firefly Funhouse character was spotted during the show. During the segment where Kofi Kingston was stuffing pancakes behind his belt, a fan on Twitter caught Mercy the Buzzard in the background. You can check out that clip of the Firefly Funhouse cameo below.

– It looks like Drake Maverick has had it with her new husband, Drake Maverick. She noted on Twitter that he was at Raw last night instead of their honeymoon. She wrote, “We should be on our honeymoon – BUT OF COURSE YOU’RE AT #RAW IM DONE”

– WWE released some additional highlight clips and backstage Fallout videos following last night’s show. You can check out those videos below.
















