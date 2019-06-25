wrestling / News
WWE News: Another Firefly Funhouse Character Spotted During Raw, Renee Michelle Says She’s Done With Drake Maverick, More Raw Highlights and Fallout Videos
– As previously reported, Abby the Witch was spotted during last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Also, another Firefly Funhouse character was spotted during the show. During the segment where Kofi Kingston was stuffing pancakes behind his belt, a fan on Twitter caught Mercy the Buzzard in the background. You can check out that clip of the Firefly Funhouse cameo below.
So busy looking at Kofi shove pancakes down his pants I missed Mercy the Buzzard in the background lol #wwe #raw #WrestlingCommunity #FireflyFunHouse pic.twitter.com/YpqvY54ptV
— Mr. Exxtra (@MrExxtra) June 25, 2019
– It looks like Drake Maverick has had it with her new husband, Drake Maverick. She noted on Twitter that he was at Raw last night instead of their honeymoon. She wrote, “We should be on our honeymoon – BUT OF COURSE YOU’RE AT #RAW IM DONE”
We should be on our honeymoon – BUT OF COURSE YOU’RE AT #RAW
IM DONE. https://t.co/kTFZevEm4z
— ✨Renee Michelle✨ (@1ReneeMichelle) June 25, 2019
– WWE released some additional highlight clips and backstage Fallout videos following last night’s show. You can check out those videos below.
