WWE News: Firefly Funhouse Character Appears on Raw, More on Tonight’s 205 Live, Elias Previews Extreme Rules During Commercial Break

– Huskus the Pig is the latest Firefly Funhouse character to make an appearance in the background during Raw. You can check out a photo of Huskus’ appearance during the show below. He was in the background behind Ricochet. Bray Wyatt was reportedly backstage at Raw last night, but he did not appear on TV. You can check out a screen grab of Huskus from Firefly Funhouse below.

I kind of love that @KingRicochet was so captivating last night, that virtually no one saw Huskus the Pig lurking in the background. #RAW #thethingsyoumiss #bless pic.twitter.com/dM8B1RAUio — Lindsey Ward (@LinsWard) July 9, 2019

– WWE issued the following announcement and preview for tonight’s episode of 205 Live:

Anything goes between Oney Lorcan and Ariya Daivari The last time Oney Lorcan and Ariya Daivari faced off in singles competition two weeks ago, the match ended in a disqualification victory for Lorcan after The Persian Lion snapped and attacked his opponent with a chair. At the bout’s conclusion, Daivari continued to unload on his nemesis even after officials tried to stop the assault. Last week, the two Superstars were on opposing sides of a Six-Man Tag Team Match that ended in an all-out brawl, allowing both competitors to pulverize one another as WWE 205 Live wrapped up. Tonight Lorcan and Daivari have another opportunity to battle, this time in an Anything Goes Match. The WWE Universe is undoubtedly in for a hard-hitting battle between two Superstars who have no love lost for each other. Plus, Gentleman Jack Gallagher will be in action and Humberto Carrillo will be featured in an exclusive sit-down interview. Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

– WWE released some videos of the commercial break segments for last night’s Raw. They included Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre calling New Jersey a “cesspool.” Also, Elias previewed Extreme Rules with a song. You can check out those clips below.



