WWE Fires Top Aide to Triple H, Triple H Reportedly Nowhere Close to Returning Full-time

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE Manager of Global Talent Strategy & Development Lisette Pineda was recently let go by the promotion. Pineda was reportedly a colleague who worked closely with Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, and was said to have been Triple’s “top executive assistant.”

With Triple H no longer working in the company full-time since his cardiac event and procedure last September, some sources noted it was likely only a matter of time until she departed from WWE. Triple H has still net yet returned to working a full-time schedule in WWE. As a result, Pineda had a limited role in the company.

Additionally, the exit for Pineda has caused discussion if Triple H will ever return to working full-time. The report noted that many staffers who used to be in constant communication with Triple H have not corresponded with him for quite some time. Also, there’s no indication that he’s “anywhere close” to being ready to return to his post as Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development. Pineda being released is reportedly seen as a sign among staff that Triple H will not be close to returning for a while.

Lisette Pineda joined WWE in January 2020. She previously worked with Goldman-Sachs before she started working for WWE.