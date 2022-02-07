wrestling / News

WWE Announces First Hour Of Raw Will Be Commercial-Free

February 7, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Raw - Seth Rollins vs. Riddle Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that the first hour of tonight’s edition of Raw will be commercial-free. As previously noted, the show will air on SyFy due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Currently announced for the show is Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, the Quiz Bowl between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy, and an appearance from Lita.

You can view WWE’s announcement below.

