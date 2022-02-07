wrestling / News
WWE Announces First Hour Of Raw Will Be Commercial-Free
February 7, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced that the first hour of tonight’s edition of Raw will be commercial-free. As previously noted, the show will air on SyFy due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Currently announced for the show is Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, the Quiz Bowl between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy, and an appearance from Lita.
You can view WWE’s announcement below.
#WWERaw is LIVE on @SYFY tonight at 8/7c … and the entire first hour will be COMMERCIAL FREE!
🧐 #AlphaAcademy vs. #RKBro Quiz Bowl
🤘 @AmyDumas is HERE
🤼♂️ @SuperKingOfBros vs. @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/ykstygf0Tj
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2022
