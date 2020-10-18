wrestling / News
WWE News: First Look at 30 Days of the Deadman Programming, Top 10 Chaotic Chair Attacks
October 18, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a first look at the upcoming “30 Days of the Deadman” special on The Undertaker. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Get a sneak peek at the four new WWE Network documentaries that are headed your way during 30 Days of The Deadman. The monthlong celebration of The Undertaker begins Sunday, Oct. 25, on the award-winning WWE Network.”
– The latest WWE Top 10 is online, featuring the top chaotic & creative chair attacks:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Concerns for AEW Wrestlers Working GCW’s The Collective
- Miro Suggests Ben Carter Has Signed With WWE, Says AEW ‘Lost Ben Carter’ to ‘The Dark Side’
- Jim Ross Recalls The McMahon Family Firing Him On RAW In 2005, Vince McMahon’s “Personal Animosity” Towards Him
- Eric Bischoff On Cain Velasquez’s Angle With Brock Lesnar On First SmackDown On FOX, Why He Wasn’t Surprised WWE Released Velasquez