wrestling / News
WWE News: New Fitness Trademark Application, Malcolm Bevins On How to Make a Theme Song, Stock Closes Down
– WWE has applied for a new fitness-related trademark. PWInsider reports that WWE applied last month to trademark the term “FYtnessNutrYtion.”
The application is for the following goods and services:
“Online advertising and marketing services in the field of fitness equipment, exercise equipment, fitness services, fitness facilities, fitness clothing and shoes, exercise clothing and shoes,fitness training, nutrition supplements, weight-loss programs; healthy-living tips, advice, training and nutrition, gyms, health clubs”
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”
– WWE’s stock closed at $40.73 on Thursday, down $0.35 (0.85%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.19% on the day.
– Malcolm Bivens posted a new video with a tutorial on how to make a banger theme song:
TUTORIAL: How to make a banger theme song pic.twitter.com/RAouR0YhHU
— Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) September 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston’s Promo On A Cookie Was Reportedly A Shot At WWE
- Walmart Threatens Fans Who Try To Steal The PS5 With The Undertaker
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Loved Dusty Rhodes As A Booker, How Dusty’s Booking Style Was Different
- Renee Young On If Her WWE Career Was Affected by Jon Moxley’s Jump, Talks Being At AEW All Out