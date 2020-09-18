WWE News: New Fitness Trademark Application, Malcolm Bevins On How to Make a Theme Song, Stock Closes Down

– WWE has applied for a new fitness-related trademark. PWInsider reports that WWE applied last month to trademark the term “FYtnessNutrYtion.”

The application is for the following goods and services:

“Online advertising and marketing services in the field of fitness equipment, exercise equipment, fitness services, fitness facilities, fitness clothing and shoes, exercise clothing and shoes,fitness training, nutrition supplements, weight-loss programs; healthy-living tips, advice, training and nutrition, gyms, health clubs” “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

– WWE’s stock closed at $40.73 on Thursday, down $0.35 (0.85%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.19% on the day.

