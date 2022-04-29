wrestling / News
WWE News: Five Facts About Omos Video, The Rock’s Production Company CMO Makes Forbes List
– WWE has posted a new digital short with five facts about Omos. You can see the video below featuring the Raw star:
– The Rock posted to Twitter to congratulate his Seven Bucks production company’s CMO Maya Lasry for making the Forbes 50 list, writing:
“A HUGE congratulations to our #SevenBucksCompanies CMO @mayalasry for her incredible @FORBES 50 recognition. An entrepreneurial Chief Marketing Officer who is as hungry as she is talented. Maya is of my closest and trusted advisors who has become a real marketing force across industries for all of our companies – @teremana, @zoaenergy, @projectrock, @sevenbucksprod and beyond. She’s brilliant, tough, trusted, hungry, passionate, creative and most importantly, a good human being. Cheers Maya to disruption and congratulations to you and your entire Seven Bucks marketing team. #Lasry #SevenBucksCompanies #Forbes50”
