WWE News: Five Facts About Omos Video, The Rock’s Production Company CMO Makes Forbes List

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 38 Omos Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted a new digital short with five facts about Omos. You can see the video below featuring the Raw star:

– The Rock posted to Twitter to congratulate his Seven Bucks production company’s CMO Maya Lasry for making the Forbes 50 list, writing:

“A HUGE congratulations to our #SevenBucksCompanies CMO @mayalasry for her incredible @FORBES 50 recognition. An entrepreneurial Chief Marketing Officer who is as hungry as she is talented. Maya is of my closest and trusted advisors who has become a real marketing force across industries for all of our companies – @teremana, @zoaenergy, @projectrock, @sevenbucksprod and beyond. She’s brilliant, tough, trusted, hungry, passionate, creative and most importantly, a good human being. Cheers Maya to disruption and congratulations to you and your entire Seven Bucks marketing team. #Lasry #SevenBucksCompanies #Forbes50”

