WWE Reportedly Holding More Focus Groups, NXT Regulars Asked to Attend ‘Unique Digital Experience’
March 21, 2019
– According to a report by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is said to be doing more focus group work and “other work” regarding the product. Additionally, NXT regulars have been contacted to attend a taping on April 10. The letter to the regulars mentioned it could not be said what the event was about, but it was asked if they were willing to participate in a “unique digital experience.”
On the digital experience, it’s reportedly being held 30 minutes before the taping and will require those attending to fill out a short survey via mobile phone about the event.
