WWE Focusing On Making Super Show-Down and Royal Rumble 2019 Big Events

Bodyslam.net reports that WWE is going to put a lot of focus into making the Super Show-Down in Australia and the 2019 Royal Rumble huge events for the company. The Australian show is “going to be a beast” according to a source. It’s expected to be on the same level as the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, although Brock Lesnar is currently not advertised and not expected to be part of the show.

The Rumble, meanwhile, will be held at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. It’s expected to rival the 2017 Royal Rumble, which was held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE sees Arizona as a big market for them.