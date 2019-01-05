WWE News: Footage of John Cena Appearing as Surprise Opponent for Baron Corbin at Live Event, Becky Lynch Says No One Beat Her to Become Champion, and Braun Strowman Jumps Into a Frozen Lake for a Good Cause

– As previously reported, John Cena was in action at last night’s WWE live event in Columbus, Georgia. WWE released a clip of last night’s Raw brand live event in the city. At the show, Baron Corbin found out that John Cena was his surprise opponent. You can check out some footage from the match and event posted by WWE on Twitter below. Cena won the match after Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Apollo Crews threw a fleeing Corbin back into the ring.

– Becky Lynch shared the following tweet yesterday (Jan 5), noting that no one defeated her to become champion after she lost the belt at TLC in the main event TLC match against Asuka and Charlotte. According to Lynch, she is the title and no one cares about it anymore since Asuka became champ. You can check out her tweet below.

No one beat me to become champ. When Asuka left TLC my championship was RED hot, the main event title, and the talk of the business. How's it doing now? Exactly. I am that title. I am the #foreverchamp. pic.twitter.com/QpYBoBEmSx — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 5, 2019

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman was helping to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club. WWE later released a video of Strowman jumping into a frozen lake for the cause. You can check out that video below. The effort was part of the Polar Bear Plunge to benefit the Boys & Girls Club in Hartford, Wisconsin.