The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE For Sale?, NXT vs. AEW (4.29.20), Retro NXT Arrival Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 111. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook talk the news of the week, breakdown AEW vs. NXT (4.29.20), while Kevin Pantoja joins for a retro NXT Arrival review. The show is approximately 137-minutes long.

* Intro

* News Roundup (Rumored WWE Sale, More Release News, AEW Taping Schedule, More): 2:15

* AEW Dynamite (4.29.20) Review: 36:55

* NXT (4.29.20) Review: 55:55

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:14:20

* Retro NXT Takeover: Arrival Review: 1:24:43

