Various News: Sasha Banks Says No More Posters for Becky Lynch After WWE HIAC, Bayley Plans to Demolish Becky Lynch With Her Friend, Rob Van Dam Getting Stem Cell Treatment in Colombia

– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks directed another message at her rival, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, this week on Twitter. Initially, Lynch wrote to Bayley, “Hey @itsBayleyWWE, they put you behind Sasha on your own show, even though you’re ‘the champion.’ Guess you don’t mind being overshadowed like that? More loyalty than pride it seems.”

Later on, Banks responded, “The Irony LOL!!!! Don’t worry Becky after Hell in a Cell you won’t be on any posters.” Bayley also responded to Becky Lynch’s comments. She wrote, “That also does not change the fact that I will demolish you in this match next Friday. And lucky me, I will have a best friend to laugh about it with afterwards. Which is a little more rewarding than your temporary fame and publicity.” You can check out that exchange between the WWE Superstars below.

Hey @itsBayleyWWE, they put you behind Sasha on your own show, even though you’re “the champion.” Guess you don’t mind being overshadowed like that? More loyalty than pride it seems. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 25, 2019

The Irony LOL!!!! Don’t worry Becky after Hell in a Cell you won’t be on any posters. https://t.co/04SLv7V3oW pic.twitter.com/QuimxBUfjJ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 25, 2019

I also am not on the cover of a video game, or a magazine, or marquees, or in movies. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 25, 2019

They also didn’t even bother to post a real picture of me with my title. It is edited. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 25, 2019

I also still don’t even have a match scheduled for HIAC. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 25, 2019

That also does not change the fact that I will demolish you in this match next Friday. And lucky me, I will have a best friend to laugh about it with afterwards. Which is a little more rewarding than your temporary fame and publicity. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 25, 2019

Ma’am, this is a Wendy’s. https://t.co/9AIwdnOYSc — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 25, 2019

– Rob Van Dam said on Instagram that he’s in Colombia to get some stem cell therapy treatment. You can check out his video and comments on the treatment below.