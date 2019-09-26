wrestling / News

Various News: Sasha Banks Says No More Posters for Becky Lynch After WWE HIAC, Bayley Plans to Demolish Becky Lynch With Her Friend, Rob Van Dam Getting Stem Cell Treatment in Colombia

September 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Four Horsewomen

– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks directed another message at her rival, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, this week on Twitter. Initially, Lynch wrote to Bayley, “Hey @itsBayleyWWE, they put you behind Sasha on your own show, even though you’re ‘the champion.’ Guess you don’t mind being overshadowed like that? More loyalty than pride it seems.”

Later on, Banks responded, “The Irony LOL!!!! Don’t worry Becky after Hell in a Cell you won’t be on any posters.” Bayley also responded to Becky Lynch’s comments. She wrote, “That also does not change the fact that I will demolish you in this match next Friday. And lucky me, I will have a best friend to laugh about it with afterwards. Which is a little more rewarding than your temporary fame and publicity.” You can check out that exchange between the WWE Superstars below.

– Rob Van Dam said on Instagram that he’s in Colombia to get some stem cell therapy treatment. You can check out his video and comments on the treatment below.

Becky Lynch, Rob Van Dam, Sasha Banks, Jeffrey Harris

