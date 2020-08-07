WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Smackdown, Video Looks at Rhea Ripley’s Broken Nose, Stock Down

– WWE Now has posted its preview of tonight’s episode of Smackdown, with four things you need to know before the show. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.70 on Friday, down $1.72 (3.79%) from the previous close. It has since risen $0.10 (0.23%) in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was up 0.17% on the day.

– The WWE Performance Center posted a new video looking at Rhea Ripley’s recent broken nose: