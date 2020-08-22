wrestling / News

WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Smackdown, Lana Goes House Hunting With Miro

August 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

– The latest WWE Now preview is online, with four things to know before tonight’s Smackdown. You can check out the video below:

– Lana’s latest YouTube video sees her going house hunting with Miro:

