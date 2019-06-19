WWE Announces Broadcast Partnership Extension With FOX Sports in Latin America for Raw and Smackdown

– World Wrestling Entertainment and FOX Sports have announced that they are extending their broadcast partnership for airing Raw and Smackdown Live in Latin America. Additionally, FOX will air the localized production of WWE Saturday Night, Main Event, and NXT. The broadcast partnership also includes one-hour versions of Raw and Smackdown, and a new 30-minute localized highlights show. You can check out the full announcement below:

Stamford, Conn., June 19, 2019 – WWE today announced a multi-year agreement to continue broadcasting WWE’s weekly flagship programming live on FOX Sports in Latin America.

In addition to airing Raw and Smackdown Live each week FOX will also air the localized production, WWE Saturday Night, as well as Main Event and NXT. The new partnership also includes one-hour versions of Raw and SmackDown, and plans for a new 30-minute localized highlights show.

“We are pleased to extend our agreement and continue delivering action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to our passionate fans in the region,” said Joaquin Del Rivero, WWE Vice President & General Manager, Latin America.