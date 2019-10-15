WWE News: FOX Twitter Account Jokes About TV-14 Content, Shelton Benjamin 0-12 in Singles Matches, Top 10 Raw Moments

– The WWE on FOX Twitter account has not shied away from making snarky comments on Twitter in response to other WWE fans. This week, the account responded to a comment by CBS Sports’ Scott Stanford on the Lana spa segment on Raw this week. The account wrote on the Lana segment, “Y’all wanted TV-14 content.”

– Per the WWE Stats & Info Twitter account, Shelton Benjamin losing to Ricochet on Raw this week was his 12th straight loss in singles matches on Raw. Per the tweet, his only win on Raw was a 2006 win over Super Crazy.

