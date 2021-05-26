wrestling / News
WWE News: Franky Monet Makes In-Ring Debut on NXT, Hit Row Cut Promo, Bobby Fish vs. Pete Dunne Clip
May 25, 2021 | Posted by
– Franky Monet was successful in her in-ring debut on tonight’s NXT. You can see a clip below of Monet defeating Cora Jade in her “World Premiere” on tonight’s show:
– Hit Row appeared in a vignette, cutting a group promo in which they teased going after all the men’s titles in NXT:
– WWE posted the following clip of Pete Dunne’s win over Bobby Fish on the show:
