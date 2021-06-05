WWE News: Franky Monet Has Scary Incident With Dog, Preview Of This Week’s Most Wanted Treasures

– Franky Monet had a scary incident with her dog Presley, but luckily he’s okay now. The NXT star noted that Presley had to be taken to the ER due to a medical issue, writing:

“Very scary 24 hrs with @The_Prince_P. Had to take him to the ER last night after he showed signs of poisoning/reaction to something. What caused it the vets still don’t know but thank god he’s coming home and feeling 100%. We love you Presley and so do so many others”

– A&E has released a preview for this weekend’s episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The episode airs on Sunday and is described as follows: