WWE News: Franky Monet Has Scary Incident With Dog, Preview Of This Week’s Most Wanted Treasures
– Franky Monet had a scary incident with her dog Presley, but luckily he’s okay now. The NXT star noted that Presley had to be taken to the ER due to a medical issue, writing:
“Very scary 24 hrs with @The_Prince_P. Had to take him to the ER last night after he showed signs of poisoning/reaction to something. What caused it the vets still don’t know but thank god he’s coming home and feeling 100%. We love you Presley and so do so many others”
– A&E has released a preview for this weekend’s episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. The episode airs on Sunday and is described as follows:
“Every WWE fan of the 1980’s remembers Brutus The Barber Beefcake and his signature sheers. Reuniting with his former tag team partner, Greg The Hammer Valentine, this legendary Dream Team sets out to find Brutus’s quintessential clippers.”
