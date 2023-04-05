WWE News: Fred Rosser Backstage At Raw, WrestleMania 39 DVD Release Date, New Books On the Way

– WWE alumnus and NJPW star Fred Rosser was backstage at Monday night’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Rosser, who was Darren Young during his time in WWE, was visiting backstage at the show in Los Angeles.

– The site also notes that WrestleMania 39 will arrive on DVD and Blu-Ray on May 9th, while WWE Backlash will hit DVD and Blu-Ray on June 13th.

– A&D Xtreme Publishing is releasing a series of books for young readers on WWE stars and legends such as Andre the Giant, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and The Rock. The books are set to release later this year.