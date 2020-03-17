wrestling / News
WWE French Announcer Says NXT Special May Replace Takeover, Hall of Fame Plans
WWE French announce team member Pat Laprade has voiced a rumor on WWE’s plans on a replacement for NXT Takeover and the WWE Hall of Fame. Laprade posted to Twitter as you can see below following the decision to move WrestleMania to the Performance Center and cancel the Hall of Fame and NXT Takeover events.
In the post, Laprade says (thanks to Twitter for the translation):
“As for NXT TakeOver and HOF, the two will not take place in their planned forms. Rumor has it that the Wednesday before WrestleMania, a big NXT show, similar to TakeOver, will be shown on TV. For HOF, speeches could furnish Raw and SD”
WWE has yet to comment on the rumor. WrestleMania takes place on April 5th and the referenced episode of NXT is set for April 1st.
WWE | Pour ce qui est de NXT TakeOver et le HOF, les deux n’auront pas lieu sous leurs formes planifiées. La rumeur veut que le mercredi avant WrestleMania, un gros show de NXT, semblable au TakeOver, soit présenté à la télé. Pour le HOF, des discours pourraient meubler Raw et SD pic.twitter.com/tZopSpoelR
— Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) March 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ethan Page Reveals Impact Wrestling Will Pay Its Talent During Time Off
- Jim Ross on Why He Liked the WrestleMania 16 Main Event, Why Stephanie McMahon Was a Better Heel Than Shane
- Ken Shamrock On The Rock Bleeding In Their WrestleMania 14 Match, Not Using Blood Capsules in the Attitude Era
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite