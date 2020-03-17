WWE French Announcer Says NXT Special May Replace Takeover, Hall of Fame Plans

WWE French announce team member Pat Laprade has voiced a rumor on WWE’s plans on a replacement for NXT Takeover and the WWE Hall of Fame. Laprade posted to Twitter as you can see below following the decision to move WrestleMania to the Performance Center and cancel the Hall of Fame and NXT Takeover events.

In the post, Laprade says (thanks to Twitter for the translation):

“As for NXT TakeOver and HOF, the two will not take place in their planned forms. Rumor has it that the Wednesday before WrestleMania, a big NXT show, similar to TakeOver, will be shown on TV. For HOF, speeches could furnish Raw and SD”

WWE has yet to comment on the rumor. WrestleMania takes place on April 5th and the referenced episode of NXT is set for April 1st.